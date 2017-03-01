School bus involved in head-on collision, possible injuries

AUSTELL, GA. - A Cobb County School spokesperson confirmed two children were on a school bus from Bryant Elementary School when it was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Initial reports from the scene indicate the bus was hit head-on by another vehicle.

Spokesperson Donna Lowry said a male child was transported to Scottish Rite Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and a female child was transported to Kennestone Hospital. She said both sets of parents had already been notified. Cobb County School Police were headed to the scene to assist in the investigation.

11Alive News has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates within the next 30 minutes.

