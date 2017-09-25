School bus with children on board involved in wreck

ATLANTA - A school bus that was traveling with children on board was involved in a wreck with another vehicle Monday morning.

The wreck happened on West Paces Ferry Road and Paces Ferry Place involving a Toyota Tundra and a school bus. The driver of the Toyota was reportedly complaining of head injuries.

No children were injured.

Police are still investigating the incident.

11Alive is working to gather more details on this story.

