TETON COUNTY, Wy. -- Authorities in Wyoming are searching for a University of Georgia student who went missing while rafting on a river.

Oliver Woodward, 21, was rafting with a group on the Snake River south of Hoback Junction on July 4, authorities said. While going through rapids called the "Kings Wave," Woodward and another person were reportedly ejected from the raft.

The Teton County Wyoming Sheriff's Office responded around 7:45 p.m. and were able to find one of the two. However, officials were not able to find Woodward, who they said was not wearing a life jacket.

Crews combed the area until the search was suspended when it got too dark to see. Rescuers searched all day Wednesday with no successes and returned to continue searching Thursday morning.

© 2017 WXIA-TV