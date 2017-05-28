Search continues for woman missing from Lake Allatoona dock

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. -- The search for a woman last seen at an Allatoona Lake dock resumed on Sunday.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the woman was last seen near Park Marina on Friday night.

Officials are not sure if the woman is in the lake, but were using sonar equipment Saturday afternoon to search for her.

Officials say they are continuing the search on Sunday.

The woman's name has not been released.

