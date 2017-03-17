2 missing young girls have been found in Clayton County

RIVERDALE, Ga. – After searching several acres for two little girls who went missing early this morning, Clayton County Police have found them and they say they appear to be OK.

Imani Turner, 3, and her 11-year-old cousin, Adormi Harris were last seen Thursday at 11p.m., inside their Sterling Ridge Drive home in Riverdale, Ga. They were gone when their caretaker checked in on them at 12 a.m.

They were found in the backyard of a house nearby. Police do not suspect foul play.

Police said that they believe the girls left on their own.

Since early Friday morning, police searched on foot, with dogs, knocking door to door throughout the neighborhood and from above via a helicopter—and police expanded their search as the morning turned into afternoon, from Highway 85 to Flint River and Webb roads.

Turner, who is 2’6 and 30 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing pink stretchy pants.

Harris, who is described as 4’9 and 100 libs., was reportedly in a house fire, and her family told police that she has anxiety, insomnia and post-traumatic stress disorder. She was last seen wearing a night gown when she went to bed.

But both girls were found without their shoes, and this morning, the temperature was in the 30s.

After searching the residence for the children, their caregiver discovered that her purse, two cell phones, vehicle keys and tablet had been taken. The caregiver also saw that a stick which had been put in place to secure the door, had been removed.

