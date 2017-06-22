Search underway for missing teenage girl in Athens

(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, GA - Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old girl in the area of Mitchell Bridge Rd and Westchester Dr. in Athens.

Police received the 911 call that Alaah Mitchell was missing at 12:41 Thursday morning.

As of 8:30 a.m., officers and fire department personnel were on scene searching the area. A K-9 unit will also aid in search efforts.

Police believe Mitchell may have runaway. She is described as as 4'10", 122 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue Monsignor Donavan shirt, gray pants and black shoes with cheetah print.



