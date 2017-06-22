Second earthquake lightly shook Augusta late Wednesday

A second earthquake lightly shook Augusta and parts of east Georgia on Wednesday evening, a day after a magnitude 3.2 quake rattled nerves there.

The United States Geological Survey says the second quake happened at 10:43 pm ET, and registered a magnitude 2.1. It was centered near the intersection of Cypress Street and Briarwood Avenue in Southwest Augusta, just a few blocks from the epicenter of Tuesday morning's quake.

As opposed to reports received from the Tuesday morning earthquake, only one report was received by the USGS by someone who said they felt the earth move as a result of the earthquake. No damage and no injuries were reported.

