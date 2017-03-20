Security video: Thieves cut through interior walls to rob business

Police are looking for multiple suspects they say cut through the interior wall of a business to rob a safe. (Photo: WXIA)

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. -- A South Fulton business operator is pleading with police to step up their patrols after he says burglars outsmarted security measures by cutting through the interior walls to his store.

Last week, Fulton County Police responded to the Western Union at 5195 Old National Hwy after the store's manager, Sharif Mirza, called 911. According to Mirza, he came to work Saturday morning at 4:30 and realized the alarm for the store had been disarmed by someone other than him. Suspecting something was wrong, Mizra said he called police immediately.

When officers showed up to the store, they found holes all over the wall and on the exterior of the store's safe. Police said thieves cut through the from adjacent businesses and got inside the Western Union without triggering any alarms.

"They are professionals," Mirza told 11Alive's Jon Shirek Monday. "They exactly know what they are doing."

PHOTOS: Burglars cut through wall to rob safe

Mirza told 11Alive that the suspects cut security cameras once they were inside the business and used some sort of saw to cut through the outside of the safe, making off with a small amount of money.

But Mirza said this is not the first time that he's been robbed in this way. He told 11Alive this incident is the second time in two or three months that thieves have broken in and robbed him.

"That time, they took the whole safe out," he said. He since got a bigger safe after that incident.

Mirza estimates that the total damage caused by the suspects is almost $15,000. The ABC Learning Academy next door estimates they have about $5,000 in damage, though 11Alive hasn't been able to confirm that amount.

Police think three suspects were involved -- at least two masked men were caught on camera and a third person was seen in a getaway car.

If anyone has information on the incidents, they can share it with police or Crime Stoppers anonymously for a reward of up to $2,000.

