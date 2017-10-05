Fellow firefighters spring into action after sergeant suffers heart attack

DALLAS, GA - Firefighters sprang into action after their sergeant suffered a heart attack while working a tractor trailer fire Thursday night.

At 8:41 p.m., Paulding County Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a truck fire on 3807 Atlanta Highway in Hiram, Ga.

911 callers indicated that the truck was possibly carrying flammable liquids.

When units arrived to the fire, it was heavily engulfed in flames.

As firefighters were working to put out the fire, Sergeant Kevin Van Dyke suffered an apparent heart attack and fell unconscious.

Fellow firefighters were unable to find a pulse and initiated CPR immediately, after which an AED was used and successfully shocked Sgt. Van Dyke's heart back into an organized rhythm.

Sgt. Van Dyke was then transported to Kennestone Hospital where he remains in the ICU in critical but stable condition.

Sgt. Van Dyke is 41 years old and is a 10-year veteran with Paulding County Fire and Rescue.

