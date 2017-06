Serial bank robber gets 25 years in prison

IMAGES COBB COUNTY POLICE

ATLANTA – A serial bank robber who struck six Cobb and Fulton county banks over a seven-month span was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison.

Kevin Ray Williamson, 52, robbed the banks between Feb. 4 and Sept. 8, 2016, wearing mostly the same clothes and similar disguises at each bank -- a beard, khaki baseball cap, a dark colored suit, a dark green polo shirt, and sunglasses.

The Marietta man’s robbery spree ended when a witness at the September 2016 robbery saw him drive away in an Infiniti coupe that was traced back to him.

Williamson robbed a Fifth Third Bank, a Regions Bank, a BB&T Bank and a PNC Bank, all in Marietta, as well as a Fidelity Bank in Atlanta and a Renasant Bank in Johns Creek.

