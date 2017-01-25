Serial burglar arrested in Brookhaven

Burglary suspect 54-year-old Michael Goldberg.

BROOKHAVEN - Police have arrested a convicted felon from Atlanta who they said is responsible for multiple commercial burglaries.

After receiving information about an active burglar, a responding officer spotted 54-year-old Michael Goldberg behind a closed Brookhaven business. An investigation linked Goldberg to five business burglaries that were committed in the last two weeks.

Goldberg is charged with 3 counts of Burglary and 2 Counts of Criminal Attempt Burglary. Additional charges could be filed as police believe he may be responsible for more burglaries in the area.

Goldberg is being held at the DeKalb County Jail with no bond.



WXIA