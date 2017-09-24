Seven Georgia Tech students robbed at gunpoint

ATLANTA - Seven Georgia Tech students were robbed early Sunday morning at gunpoint.

Police said the robbery happened on Mescalin Street near 14th Street.

The victims told police two male suspects got out of a dark-colored sedan and approached them with handguns, while a third suspect remained in the car.

The suspects got away with several phones, credit cards, IDs, and keys.

The suspects were described as three black men; one with dreadlocks and another wearing a purple shirt.

