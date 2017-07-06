WXIA
Several children, one man dead in Gwinnett Co. stabbing

Catherine Park, WXIA 7:40 AM. EDT July 06, 2017

LOGANVILLE, GA - According to Gwinnett County Police Department, several children and one man are dead after a stabbing at a home in Loganville, Ga.

The home is located on Emory Lane, Midway Road, and one female has been detained at this time.

The ages of all of the children are unknown and the motive is also not known.

Homicide detectives and crime scene units have been dispatched to the home. 

UPDATE | According to an update from Gwinnett PD's Twitter, one adult male and four young children are confirmed to be dead. One child has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries. 

The female who was detained has been confirmed to be the mother/wife. 

11Alive will continue to gather details on this incident as information becomes available. 

