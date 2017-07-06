Several children, one man dead in Gwinnett Co. stabbing

LOGANVILLE, GA - According to Gwinnett County Police Department, several children and one man are dead after a stabbing at a home in Loganville, Ga.

The home is located on Emory Lane, Midway Road, and one female has been detained at this time.

The ages of all of the children are unknown and the motive is also not known.

Active Homicide investigation: Emory Lane, Loganville. Adult male and several children deceased. Female detained. pic.twitter.com/weoyHX0xI6 — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) July 6, 2017

Homicide detectives and crime scene units have been dispatched to the home.

Homicide update: 1 adult male & 4 young children are deceased, 1 child transported to hospital with serious injuries. Mom/wife detained. pic.twitter.com/rlVJRJavCQ — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) July 6, 2017

UPDATE | According to an update from Gwinnett PD's Twitter, one adult male and four young children are confirmed to be dead. One child has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The female who was detained has been confirmed to be the mother/wife.

