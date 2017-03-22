Sex toys now legal in Sandy Springs

The sex toy ban in Sandy Springs was lifted. (ThinkStock)

It's now legal to buy adult toys in one of metro Atlanta's wealthiest suburbs.

And this was once illegal?

Technically, yes. Until Tuesday's vote.

Sharon Kraun, a spokesperson for the city of Sandy Springs, explained what might have been one of the young city's most uncomfortable votes:

When the city incorporated in 2005, it adopted a local provision that mirrored state code regarding adult devices. The City has never enforced that provision, but it was challenged in court (Case 14-15499). The state code was invalidated. With the repeal last night, our code now matches up with state law regarding adult devices by not prohibiting the sale of such devices. With the repeal, that portion of our code is no longer an issue. However, the City will have no further comment since there is pending litigation related to the case.

The law, which banned "any device designed or marketed as useful primarily for the stimulation of human genital organs" was challenged by adult bookstore Inserection. The lawsuit claimed the ban was a violation of the 14th amendment by depriving people of their right to sexual decisions without due process of law. Two other city residents joined the lawsuit.

The case had moved up through the court system until March 14 when the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Atlanta agreed to hear the case. There were some indications the court could rule the law unconstitutional.The city repealed the ban in question before that could happen.

City Attorney Wendell Willard went on record saying the city still maintained some control over adult stores through the zoning process.

It means sex toys are officially for sale in Sandy Springs, including at the Inserection across the street from City Hall.

