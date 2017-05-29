'She was a beautiful person:' Family, friends mourn young mom killed in tragic crash

Janae Rice. (Photo: Provided) (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA -- Family is devastated and is asking why, after a 32-year-old mother’s life was cut short in a freak accident.

Janae Rice, a single mother, was doing all she could to create a brighter future for her 12-year-old son when the ultimate tragedy happened.

On Sunday afternoon, police said 25-year-old Demarcus Mosley stole aChevy Malibu near the West End Mall of Peters Street in Southwest Atlanta when undercover officers tried to pull him over.

That’s when officers said Mosley took off at a high rate of speed, ran a red light a block later and T-boned a Ferrari at the intersection of Peters and McDaniel Streets. Mosley and the driver of the Ferrari survived the impact of the crash with only minor injuries, but Rice, who was sitting in the passenger seat was pronounced dead at the scene.

11Alive’s Ron Jones spoke with Rice’s friends and family, who kept wondering why this happened.

"I can't believe this just happened,” said Rice’s friend Reknesha Connor. “She was such a beautiful person."



Connor said Janae was visiting Atlanta from Stockton, Calif. to help celebrate Connor's birthday. She said what makes this senseless crash so overwhelming is Rice's 12-year-old son is still grieving the loss of his father. And now this.

"She has a son and his father is already deceased, so she's all he had," Connor said.

Rice’s older brother Ray Coleman said his only sister’s son is taking the news hard.

“I can't imagine what he's going though right now," Coleman told 11Alive over the phone.

Coleman said the young boy will now be raised by his grandparents and other family members. "We're all going to do the best to raise him the best we can now," he said.

11Alive also spoke with Rice's mother on the phone and she said family is scrambling to get her daughter's body back to California and make funeral arrangements. Meanwhile, Mosley is facing vehicular homicide charges for the crash.

