Sheriff Victor Hill's POST certification put on probation

ATLANTA -- Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill's certification has been put on probation by the state agency that certifies law enforcement officers.

11Alive News has learned POST has revoked Hill's certification as a law enforcement instructor, required him to take new courses on firearms training and ethics, and is issuing a public reprimand.

The action is not expected to affect Hill's status as the elected Sheriff of Clayton County.

On May 3, 2015, Sheriff Hill shot and wounded Gwenevere McCord at her workplace, a model home in Gwinnett County. McCord, a real estate agent, is a friend of Hill.

The POST report, a copy of which was obtained by 11Alive News, says Hill was engaged in a "training exercise." The report says McCord indicated Hill "was teaching her how to protect herself since she worked in the model home by herself."

Hill accidentally fired a small caliber handgun during the exercise and shot McCord in the abdomen. The injury put McCord in the intensive care unit of a hospital. Authorities say she has since made a full recovery.

Hill subsequently pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of reckless conduct and was sentenced to 12 months probation under the first offenders act. He also paid a $1000 fine. In November 2016, Clayton County voters overwhelmingly re-elected Hill.

State Sen. Valencia Seay (D-Riverdale) says she expects Hill to continue to function ably as Clayton County's sheriff. Seay said Monday law enforcement "is in his DNA" and she expects hill to successfully complete the terms of his POST probation.

