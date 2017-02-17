Sheriff's deputy accused of child molestation

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A Whitfield County sheriff’s deputy is in the middle of an investigation in connection with an alleged 2016 child molestation case, according to the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives report Justin Michael Litzenberg, 23, was arrested on February 16 in Dalton, GA.

Litzenberg was taken to Bartow County Jail where he is now facing three counts of child molestation, false imprisonment, and cruelty to children 1st degree.

He was released Friday on a $15,000 bond.

