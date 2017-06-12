Sheriff's office asks for prayers after deputy injured in crash

Lamar County Sheriff's Deputy Bossie Davis (Photo: Lamar County Sheriff's Office) (Photo: WXIA)

LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. -- "Please keep him in your prayers."

That's what the Lamar County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page after a deputy had to be airlifted to the hospital following a motorcycle chase and accident Sunday night around 9:50 p.m.

Officials said Deputy Bossie Davis had to be taken to Atlanta Medical Center by helicopter after he broke his ankle and collarbone in the crash. He is in stable condition and would have to undergo surgery for his injuries. His partner, Deputy Newman was not injured in the crash.

Police are still searching for the suspect, who was driving a all black bike with white lights underneath.

If anyone has any information on where the suspect might be or who it is, they're asked to contact the sheriff's office at 770-358-5159 or call 911.

