'Sherlock' actor Benedict Cumberbatch plays with penguins at the Ga. Aquarium, melts hearts

(Photo: Georgia Aquarium) (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA -- If you love penguins, Benedict Cumberbatch, Atlanta (or all three), then brace yourself to smile wide!

This past week, the English actor stopped by to meet one of the aquarium's African penguins in the "Penguins Encounter" and take a "Behind the Seas" tour.

The Georgia Aquarium captured the cute moment, immediately breaking the hearts of all his Atlanta fans who were so close, yet still so far away.

The Georgia Aquarium's Penguin Encounter and Behind the Seas tours allows guests to get up-close-and-personal with some of the sea creatures on exhibit -- and you don't have to be a Hollywood star to take the tours. (And you probably don't have to worry about how to say the word "penguin" either.)

Cumberbatch, who is in Atlanta filming "Avengers: Infinity Wars," is most known for his roles in the BBC TV series "Sherlock" and recent on-screen portrayal of comic book character Dr. Strange.

The latest "Avengers" movie is slated to open in May 2018.

