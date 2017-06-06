'She's Gone:' Overdose epidemic hits close to home for Macon man

MACON, Ga. -- Dangerous street drugs are devastating families across the state, but it's impacting more than just the victims. Families are now having to struggle with the loss of those they love to the overdose epidemic sweeping across the state.

Filled with tears and a heavy heart, Corey Bailey shares his deep love for 36-year-old Amirrah Gillens.

"I love her and I still love her," Bailey told 11Alive's Ron Jones Tuesday night. "But she's gone."

After 11 years, Bailey lost the love of his life this week, possibly from an opioid overdose. Medical staff from various hospitals in Central Georgia confirmed Tuesday afternoon at least four people have died in 48 hours from what they say is a dangerous street drug, and investigators say Gillens could be one of the four victims.

"There is a new drug that's surfaced in our community and it's being sold on the street as Percocet," said Dr. Christopher Hendry with the Navicent Health Medical Center.

Percocet is a prescribed pain killer, but the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now trying to track down and handcuff the people selling them illegally. The agency believes the drugs are linked to dozens of overdoses. They're keenly interested in whatever the recent strain is because it leaves its victims gasping for air.

"Patients are experiencing severe and significant decreased levels of consciousness and respiratory failure," Hendry said.

That's exactly how Bailey said he found Gillens. He said he found her laying on the bathroom floor, unresponsive and struggling to breathe.

"Nothing was moving," he said. "Her breathing was, like, deep, loud and slow. As though her breath was leaving."

11Alive asked Bailey about the authorities' allegation that Gillens may have fallen victim to the dangerous street drug, but he denied that. "All of her pills were prescription," he said.

Bailey said she suffered from occasional seizures, but only took legal drugs prescribed from a doctor, "Nothing off the streets," he said.

A Medical examiner is expected to release a cause of death soon, as the GBI continues their investigation.

But it's not the only drug the agency is having to fight against. Authorities are also warning against a drug containing fentanyl, also known as "gray death," which they say can kill people "graveyard dead" in just a single dose.

