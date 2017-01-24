Shift by Gov. Deal may aid Georgia casino bills

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal

ATLANTA -- Governor Nathan Deal says he is willing "to be keep the discussion going" with casino gambling backers in Georgia. Deal had been a casino opponent, but signaled a shift Tuesday that could give casinos new life in the Georgia legislature

Compared to a bill last year that went nowhere, this year’s casino bill calls for fewer casinos and a bigger chunk of money from gambling to benefit the HOPE scholarship. The bill will get an energetic push this year.

Lobbyists appear nondescript as they work the hallways of the state Capitol. But casino opponents have done headcounts, says Virginia Galloway of the Faith and Freedom Coalition.

"We absolutely need to be on our toes. There are more gambling lobbyists than there are state senators," Galloway said Tuesday. That would put the number of casino lobbyists north of 56.

They will undoubtedly cheer on new bills that would legalize casino gambling in Georgia. Their sponsors say casino gambling would benefit college students and job seekers. One measure is a constitutional amendment that would require voter approval.

It's about "creating 5000 jobs in Atlanta and thousands of jobs in a secondary market," said Sen. Brandon Beach (R-Alpharetta). So this is about job creation, tourism and then taking those dollars and reinvesting it in education."

Beach says his bill would limit to two the number of casinos in Georgia, with a two-billion dollar minimum investment required for an Atlanta casino. It would enact a 20 percent state tax on gambling earnings, mostly to benefit the HOPE scholarship, plus a needs-based college scholarship program.

Governor Deal said Tuesday he’s willing to consider it. "There are certain markers that I have said. We need to be absolutely certain that if a casino bill passes, that it doesn’t adversely impact the lottery program of this state," Deal said. The lottery funds Georgia's HOPE scholarship for residents attending state colleges.

Deal’s shift on casinos will make it harder to fight, says Galloway. "It just lets me know they are serious about pursuing this. And we are serious about stopping this. Because it would be a really bad thing for our state," Galloway said.

Galloway says casinos bring addiction, bankruptcy and crime.

(© 2017 WXIA)