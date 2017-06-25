(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

CHEROKEE COUNTY - Canton Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and one person wounded.

The shooting happened on Jefferson Circle just before 11:30 Sunday night.

Canton Police Chief Mark Mitchell said all three victims are men in their early to mid-20's. The men were shot outside of a home. Police are currently canvassing the area looking for clues.

"Currently working the investigation, speaking to witnesses and searching the area. Detectives in the field are running down leads in the case," Mitchell said.

The surviving victim was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation into finding a motive and suspect continues. The Cherokee Sheriff's Office crime scene unit is also assisting in the investigation.

