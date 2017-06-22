Seven people shot in SW Atlanta home, 1 dead

(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

Several bullets were fired into a home on Osbourne Street in SW Atlanta late Thursday night.

Police arrived to the home just before 11:30 p.m. and found seven people shot; six males and one female. One of the males died at the scene.

Homicide Commander Ricardo Vazquez said investigators believe the shooting was in retaliation to an earlier shooting on Birch Street. No one was injured in the prior shooting.

(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

"From the canvass we are gathering that there was shooting earlier in the evening. So at this point in time we do not have a suspect."

Police believe more than one person shot into the home.

The victims were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital and Atlanta Medical Center for treatment.

