Shooting investigation underway at Marietta hotel

MARIETTA, GA. - Police responded to a shooting at a Marietta hotel on Wednesday.

According to Marietta Police, the incident happened at the Rodeway Inn on Delk Road.

Chuck McPhilamy, the department's public information officer, said two men were inside of a hotel room when they shot each other. Both men were taken to Kennestone Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are interviewing witnesses to help piece together what led to the shooting.

No other information was given by police.

