Shooting on MLK Jr. Dr. leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

ATLANTA - Multiple gunshots were fired on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in SW Atlanta Monday morning.

Around 2:23 a.m., police were called to the Discount Food Mart located at 3208 MLK Jr Dr., where they found several shell casings in the parking lot.

Police said two people were shot. One of the victims was rush to the hospital where he died. Police said the other victim left the scene.

A couple minutes later, less than a mile away, officers were called to the Seven Courts Apartments located at 2800 Martin Luther King Drive where they located the second victim. That person was rushed to the hospital with a non-life threatening wound.

