Sinkhole repairs underway on Decatur road

DECATUR, Ga. - Repairs will be underway for the next few days after the road at Beech Drive at Memorial Drive collapsed.

Contractors installing fiber optic cables damaged a 36-inch water main late Tuesday night.

Road closure signs are posted on Beech Drive and traffic cones are blocking the right turning lane on Memorial Drive at the intersection.

Department of Watershed crew members were on site overnight.

