Six charged in Forsyth County pawn shop robbery, gun club burglary

Jajuanis Armstrong FORSYTH COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

CUMMING, Ga – Five men and one juvenile have been charged in connection with a Forsyth County pawn shop robbery over the weekend, as well as a gun club robbery last month.

Originally, police named a 32-year-old man as their final suspect, but now say they do not believe he was not involved. They are still searching for a seventh robbery suspect, possibly a female.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s department, a 911 call was made at 5:25 a.m. Saturday from an employee inside of the Forsyth County Pawnshop.

Police said a vehicle had backed into the store and five to seven African American males entered through the broken entrance.

The employee went to investigate the crash. One of the suspects fired a shot, but no one was hit or injured.

The suspects then fled the scene, and deputies began the manhunt.

One deputy spotted the vehicle and chased the car down 400 Southbound to Windward Parkway and the chase ended in Deerfield Parkway and Morris Road after a wheel came off the suspects' vehicle.

Police say the suspects were also involved in a burglary at Bulls Eye Marksman Gun Club in Cumming.

The men charged are Jajuanis Armstrong, 19 of Stone Mountain; Jason Wheeler, 20 of Decatur; Jordan Brown, 19 of Decatur; Senuel Hawk, 23 of Decatur; Rashad Jackson, 17 of Decatur; and a 16-year-old juvenile male from Decatur.

Jordan Brown FORSYTH COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

Senuel Hawk FORSYTH COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

Rashad Jackson FORSYTH COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT