Six teenagers arrested after armed robbery in Canton

(from top left) Shamer Jones, Brittany McGuire, Nicole Clary, Deshaun Tiller, Marissa Lemieux, and William Harris are all charged with Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Possesion of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute (Photo: WXIA)

CANTON ,GA. - Six people are behind bars after setting up a fake drug deal to rob the supplier, police said.

According to Canton police, officers were called to 12 Jefferson Circle on reports of an armed robbery Thursday. The victim described the suspect vehicle as a red Dodge Dart. Officers spotted the vehicle on Main Street near I-575 and initiated a traffic stop to arrest the suspects.

Police determined that the victim was set up by the suspects. After they met at the vacant house, the victim was robbed of cash and drugs. Detectives were able to locate the firearm used in the robbery as well as the drugs.

Six teens between 18 and 19 years old were arrested in connection with the traffic stop. William Harris, Shamer Jones, Marissa Lemieux, Brittany McGuire, Deshaun Tiller, and Nicole Clary are charged with Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute.

All six are currently being held at the Cherokee County Jail with no bond.

The victim in the case will also face charges for Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute.

© 2017 WXIA-TV