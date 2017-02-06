Skeletal remains discovered off Hwy 59

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What's next for Falcons after Super Bowl heartbreal?
-
Social media "therapy" after Falcons loss
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime performance
-
Reports: Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter in ATV crash
-
Shooting victim found dead in soccer field
-
Pro-Trump rally held in NYC
-
Falcons lose to Patriots in OT
-
Ad Meter 2017: 84 Lumber
-
Puppies predict Super Bowl winner on 'Tonight'
More Stories
-
The real reason the Falcons' loss in the Super Bowl…Feb. 6, 2017, 3:54 a.m.
-
Sperm for Sale: Buyer bewareFeb. 6, 2017, 8:30 a.m.
-
Teen struck by Gwinnett police car diesFeb. 6, 2017, 6:04 p.m.