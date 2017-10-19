Sketch released of suspect in Atlanta city councilman's armed robbery

The suspect is described as a black male with light color skin, approximately 19 -21 years old, 6’1” tall, and wearing a grey hoodie.

ATLANTA - Police have released the sketch of the suspect accused of robbing a city councilman and city council candidate at gunpoint last month.

Police are asking people to look at the sketch and come forward if the man pictured looks familiar to them. He is described as a black male with light color skin, approximately 19 -21 years old, 6’1” tall, and wearing a grey hoodie.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man who robbed the long-time Atlanta city councilman and a city council candidate on Sept. 30.

In a story first reported by 11Alive, District 10 councilman C.T. Martin and Andrea Boone, who is running for Martin’s seat, were robbed at gunpoint outside Boone’s campaign headquarters. Martin is running for city council president next month.

Martin and Boone were returning from a campaign event when the gunman, described as a black male between 19-22 with medium brown complexion, approached them carrying a large gun with a laser.

According to police, "Ms. Boone noticed Councilman Martin standing outside of the vehicle, a male suspect came from behind the door, and pointed a silver pistol with a red laser at her...the male demanded the keys to her vehicle. She tried to give the suspect money, but he did not want the money at first. The suspect then forced Ms. Boone and Mr. Martin to the rear of the building. He took her purse which included money, credit cards, and the keys to the vehicle. The suspect then ordered them both to lay on the ground before he fled the scene in the victim's vehicle."

The car was found the next morning at 2640 Martin Luther King Junior Drive. No one was injured in the incident.

Police also released a picture of the purse that was stolen. It's a pink bag that was given out to members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. at their meeting in Atlanta last summer. There are several women with those exact bags throughout the metro area.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the suspect to call Crime Stoppers. The information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

