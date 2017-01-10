Sketch released of woman whose remains were found in suitcase along I-985

Photo: Gwinnett PD (Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Details surrounding a woman's death are being pieced together with hopes of finding her identity.

On July 29, 2016, police found a suitcase that contained a skull and bones along I-985 around 11 a.m. by a Department of Transportation worker.

"It was so far into the woods that it was not possible that it was thrown from a moving car. It was taken into the woods by somebody on purpose," Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Michele Pihera said.

Since then, the skeletal remains have been examined by a forensic anthropologist who was able to release more detailed information. The woman was in her 20's, 5'1" – 5'5" tall and was either White or probably Asian Indian or Eastern Indian. The examination showed she had signs of healed injuries to her ribs on the left side of her body and some spinal fusion with slight Scoliosis that she may or may not have known about.

Police said she was wearing a black Miley Cyrus hoodie, large in size; a black PINK by Victoria's Secret pair of sweat pants with the words "LOVE PINK" on the leg, small in size; a pink pair of 2014 Women's Nike Air Max Cage, size 7. They provided images of the items that are not the actual clothes found.

Numerous tips have come in over the past several months, but police said none of the tips were linked to this case. The woman's remains also do not match any missing person cases in Gwinnett County, according to police.

"We feel confident that a family somewhere is missing this young woman. By identifying her, we can try to bring closure to a family while trying to solve this crime," Cpl. Pihera said in a press release.

The cause of death is still being determined.

PHOTOS | Skull found along I-985