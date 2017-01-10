Diane and Tex McIver (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA -- Jewelry, fur coats and designer purses from slain Buckhead businesswoman Diane McIver's estate will be offered in an auction this weekend.

McIver, the president of Corey Airport Services died after being shot while riding in a Ford Expedition near Piedmont Park on Sept. 25. Her husband, prominent Atlanta attorney Claud "Tex" McIver, has been charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct and felony involuntary manslaughter in the shooting. He's called the shooting a tragic accident.

Numerous high-ticket items from Diane McIver's estate will be featured in the New Year's Signature Estates Auction Jan. 14 through Jan. 16.

According to attorney Stanley Smith, the auction is meant to help satisfy the terms of her will.

“Diane provided for generous cash bequests to specified individuals, none of whom are her husband, Claud L. ‘Tex’ McIver,” said Smith, who prepared Ms. McIver’s will. “These cash bequests total $350,000. The Estate did not have cash assets of $350,000. In such event the Estate must determine how to raise the cash necessary to pay these bequests. This is required by law and is normal under these circumstances."

Smith said that he recommended selling the wardrobe and jewelry during the winter as their value could decrease if they delayed.

"These assets were also seen as items that can be quickly sold, as opposed to real estate, which can take a long period of time to sell," Smith said.

Smith stressed that all proceeds will go towards McIver's estate.

"Under no circumstances will Mr. McIver use proceeds of the sale to fund his legal defense or for any matters related to his legal defense," Smith said.

Last month, more than 2,000 items from Diane McIver's estate were placed on an estate sale with Peachtree Battle Estate Sales and Liquidations.

