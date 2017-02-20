Small fire interrupts dinner at Buckhead restaurant

ATLANTA-- A small fire in the smoker disrupted the dinner plans for customers at Lovies BBQ Monday evening.

The Atlanta Fire Department responded to a call at the Buckhead restaurant around 7:45 p.m. night. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within a few minutes.

There was no reported damage to the main building.

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2017 WXIA)