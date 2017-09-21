Smog alert issued for 20 counties on final day of summer

ATLANTA - A smog alert has been issued for 20 metro Atlanta counties on the last day of summer.

The code orange smog alert was issued by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Under the alert, the department said air quality is likely to be unhealthy for some people, and that children, people who are sensitive to ozone and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged outdoor exertion during late afternoon or evening.

Click here for our 11Alive weather alert page.

The 20 counties affected are Barrow, Bartow, Cobb, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton, Forsyth, Fayette, Gwinnett, Henry, Hall, Newton, Paulding, Rockdale, Spalding and Walton.

For Thursday, look for another day of above average temperatures, with a high this afternoon of 88.

Click here for your full 11Alive forecast.

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

© 2017 WXIA-TV