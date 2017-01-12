Car crashes into home in Smyrna

A car rammed into a home in Smyrna early Thursday morning.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Smyrna resident spent part of his morning patching up a gaping hole after a car ran into his home.

Cobb County Police said the crash happened around 2:32 a.m. at a home in the 4000 block of Crowe Drive. The driver, a white or Hispanic female, fled the scene on foot, police said.

Residents inside the home were not injured.

