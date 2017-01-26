Cobb police investigate alleged rape by Lyft driver

Jerome Antonio Booze of Decatur

SMYRNA, Ga. -- A metro-Atlanta Lyft driver is now facing a rape charge after an alleged assault involving a passenger.

Police said Jerome Antonio Booze of Decatur was booked into the Cobb County Detention Center after police believe he drove the victim to her apartment and then raped her.

Officials said the victim was out with friends when they called a Lyft ride to take her to her Smyrna apartment between 5:25 a.m. and 6:15 a.m.

Police spokesman Dana Pierce said police are continuing to investigate the incident.

"We know that all of these driver services do background checks," Pierce said. "Detectives think this was a crime of opportunity."

Lyft claims on its website that background checks through third-party services and the Department of Motor Vehicles are required for all of its drivers. The criminal background check includes national and county-level databases and records stretching back at least 7 years - though various jurisdictions can require longer time spans.

Those checks disqualify a person from driving for violent crime or felony, sexual offense or drug-related convictions.

