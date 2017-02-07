Three luxury apartment complexes are being built at SunTrust Park.

SMYRNA, Ga – Want to live at the new Braves ballpark? Get ready to shell out between $1,225 to $4,305 a month.

Those monthly price points were revealed Tuesday by Pollack Shores, the builder and manager for three luxury apartment communities at SunTrust Park.

“Leasing momentum for Home at The Battery Atlanta has been very strong,” said Steven Shores, president and co-founder of Pollack Shores. “Our residents are thrilled with the opportunity to be steps away from the new home of the Atlanta Braves, tailgate from their own patios and immerse themselves in the dining, shopping and entertainment experiences unique to The Battery Atlanta.”

All three pet-friendly communities offer one- and two-bedroom floor plans, in addition to three- bedroom floor plans at Residences and Parkside. The apartment homes are outfitted with modern fixtures, stainless steel appliances, open kitchens, quartz countertops, hardwood-style flooring and walk-in closets. Residents have the option of three contemporary designer finish palettes.

Residences include 81 units overlooking the terrace and streetscape in the epicenter of The Battery Atlanta. Pricing ranges from $1,855 to $3,830.

Parkside will feature 211 residences on the main street in the heart of The Battery Atlanta and directly adjacent to SunTrust Park’s central plaza. Prices run from $1,225 to $4,305.

Flats include 239 residences located in the shopping district of The Battery Atlanta, with rents between $1,355 and $3,030.

The Battery Atlanta features an Omni Hotel, The Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre, restaurants and more than 700,000 square feet of retail and office space.

The Battery Atlanta will also be home to One Ballpark Center, Comcast’s regional office headquarters housing its Innovation Lab. Powered by Comcast’s all-fiber network and delivering multi-terabit capabilities,

A pedestrian bridge will connect The Battery Atlanta to nearby Cobb Galleria.

