Smyrna police: Officer found 'Black Lives Matter' written on Krispy Kreme order

SMYRNA, Ga. -- Leadership at Krispy Kreme is responding after a Smyrna officer said he found "Black Lives Matter" written across one of his orders.

In a statement from the Smyrna Police Department, officials said that one of their officers stopped by the South Cobb Krispy Kreme near East West Connector to purchase food.

That's when he found the message handwritten on some of the packaging.

"Immediately after the incident, the Smyrna Police Department met with store management and made them aware of the incident," Smyrna Police Department spokesperson Louis Defense said.

The department said that the next day, they received a message from a corporate representative from Krispy Kreme.

"On behalf of all of us at Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation, we sincerely apologize for the incident," the letter said.

The department said that the letter further assured that the company "immediately initiated a thorough investigation" and "have now addressed this matter directly with our staff at the shop and are taking appropriate action."

Smyrna officials commended the company for its swift action.

"While it is clear this behavior was egregious in nature, Krispy Kreme did take responsibility for the incident, investigated it, and notified the Smyrna Police Department that action has been taken," Defense said.

Krispy Kreme has not released what corrective actions were taken at the location per company policy.

