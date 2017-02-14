Social media is in love with Valentine's Day

It's Valentine's Day again and you know what that means... love is on social media. You thought I was going to say air, didn't you?
If you have no one to say it to your face, at least you can read it on social media and here are a few to get your heart pumping and those cheeks blushing.
From our blind date at choir practice, to our 50th anniversary, each day with you is a blessing. Happy Valentine’s Day, @GAFirstLady. pic.twitter.com/mkNSJZguRn— Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) February 14, 2017
Will you be my v-AL-entine? #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/8zuDwKH3lC— TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 14, 2017
Need a last minute valentine for your loved one? We've got you covered.— U.S. Marines (@USMC) February 14, 2017
Happy Valentines Day, Marines! pic.twitter.com/bU0kPRKhBW
Happy #ValentinesDay from your friends at Walt Disney World Resort! pic.twitter.com/jdEfi4tgqH— Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) February 14, 2017
Mr Bean has something special to say to you all... #mrbean #valentines #love pic.twitter.com/CRkqXDjCPv— Mr.Bean (@MrBean) February 14, 2017
Say it with roses (it's not too late to build one). Happy Valentine’s Day! #Valentines #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/SvyrwnFudG— LEGO (@LEGO_Group) February 14, 2017
Anyone still stuck for a valentine card message check this out...happy #valentines guys x x 🍐 🍐 pic.twitter.com/5O9kiHZahI— Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) February 14, 2017
And, of course, a very Happy Valentines Day from the 11Alive News team. If we could give you chocolates through your phone or computer screen we would - maybe one day.
