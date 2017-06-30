Sold Out | Tickets for Garth Brooks concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium sell out

Going, going, gone!

That didn't take long at all.

According to a press release from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, tickets to the Garth Brooks concert slated for October sold out in 67 minutes!

That's over 73,000 tickets, sold out in just a little bit over an hour.

“We are thrilled to announce that we’ve sold out our inaugural show with Garth Brooks in Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” says Tim Zulawski, senior vice president and chief commercial officer, AMB Sports and Entertainment. “We are so proud to be able to bring the biggest show in the world to Atlanta.”

PHOTOS | Garth Brooks

© 2017 WXIA-TV