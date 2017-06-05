WXIA
Someone said the Falcons statue looks like the Philly Eagles old logo

Catherine Park, WXIA 2:32 PM. EDT June 05, 2017

So, someone decided to make the comparison that the new Atlanta Falcons' giant bird statue may have been copied from the Philadelphia Eagles' old logo.

Here is our statue:

This gigantic bird is beautifully placed at the front of the soon-to-be-opened Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 

And here is the old 1987-1995 Philadelphia Eagles logo:

What do you think? Do they look similar? 

If I can be completely honest, a bird is a bird. And also, to be honest, OUR bird looks a little cooler than the Eagles' bird; I'm just saying. 

