Someone said the Falcons statue looks like the Philly Eagles old logo

So, someone decided to make the comparison that the new Atlanta Falcons' giant bird statue may have been copied from the Philadelphia Eagles' old logo.

The Atlanta Falcons copied the Philadelphia Eagles logo and erected a statue of it in front of their new stadium lmfaoooo pic.twitter.com/t5GXUfGcdy — SalesMan (@95KeepPounding) June 4, 2017

Here is our statue:

A look at progress on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on May 10, 2017.

This gigantic bird is beautifully placed at the front of the soon-to-be-opened Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

And here is the old 1987-1995 Philadelphia Eagles logo:

What do you think? Do they look similar?

If I can be completely honest, a bird is a bird. And also, to be honest, OUR bird looks a little cooler than the Eagles' bird; I'm just saying.

