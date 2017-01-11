14-year-old found shot, undressed in front of vacant home

ATLANTA -- Police said they are concerned and investigating after finding a teen gunshot victim outside a vacant home in southwest Atlanta.

Police responded to a call around 8 p.m. of a gunshot in the 300 block of Fairburn Road SW. They arrived to find a 14-year-old boy laying in a wooded area in front of a vacant house with a gunshot wound to the torso. His father was there as well, by his side.

Sgt. Warren Pickard Atlanta Police Department said they have not located witnesses.

"The caller heard a gunshot, stepped outside their door and saw the child laying in the grass," he said.

Pickard said how the child was found is "puzzling and concerning."

"The child's pants were down around his ankle, his shirt was off, so we don't know what happened here. The father lived close by and responded to the scene and found the child already down," he said.

Police said because the father was not at the scene when the shooting happened, he was unable to provide any significant information.

The victim was taken to the hospital breathing and conscious.

Atlanta police K9's were canvassing the area looking for possible witnesses. No suspect has been identified at this time.

