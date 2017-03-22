WXIA
Atlanta resident receives big, accidental shipment of pot

Christopher Buchanan, WXIA 11:21 PM. EDT March 22, 2017

ATLANTA -- A southwest Atlanta resident got a major - and pretty illegal - surprise this week in the form of a massive package of marijuana.

Officials report that the resident, who lives in an apartment off of Myrtle Drive, reported receiving a package filled with 20 vacuum sealed bags of marijuana.  It's not clear where the package came from but the resident doesn't believe they were the intended recipient.

11Alive is working to gather more details. Check back for updates.

