Child hit after car collides with house in Atlanta

ATLANTA -- Officers are investigating after a car slammed into an Atlanta home Saturday.

The accident happened in the 3100 block of Parc Court SW when a car left the roadway, police said. The cause of the accident is unclear, but officials did confirm that occupants were temporarily trapped due to the crash.

A child inside the home was also hit, though there is no word, just yet, on the severity of the child's injuries - if any. Police have also not released a possible cause for the crash or any likelihood of charges.

11Alive is working to gather more information from the Atlanta Police Department which is in charge of the investigation.

