Investigation continues into bodies found decomposing in SW Atlanta

Atlanta police are trying to figure out how long two bodies were inside a car at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

Neighbors found the decomposed bodies of a man and woman around 1 p.m. It happened at Retreat at Marketplace apartments off of Fairburn Drive. Neighbors said that the car had been parked there for a few days.

One neighbor said she noticed the car there for at least a couple weeks the car had a terrible smell coming from it. Police are saying the bodies were so badly decomposed that right now they can’t tell how the pair died.

Neighbors watched from their balconies as crime scene investigators combed through their parking lot Saturday afternoon. One thing that stands out to police - there were no obvious signs of foul play.

“When you first walk up to the car, nothing really stood out until you get closer and you can smell the bodies decomposing,” Lt. Charles Hampton with the Atlanta Police Department said.

An apartment manager noticed the bodies of a man and woman in the backseat and called 911.

“The car appears to be parked normally, nothing appears to be out of place," Hampton said. "They were in a state of decomposition so that’s making it a little bit difficult to do any kind of identification or find any kind of injuries on the body.”

Police said they won’t know the cause of death likely until Sunday after medical examiners can perform an autopsy.

“It makes the investigation a little bit more complex,” Lt.Hampton said.

“That’s scary, that’s spooky," neighbor Lisa White said. "For nobody not to walk out and notice it, that’s real scary."

White said she’s lived there since November and feels safe living with her three kids. But now she’s wondering about everyone’s safety.

“Right here in our neighborhood where people live at? Kids are supposed to play? That’s crazy,” White said.

Detectives said the first thing they need to do is find out who these people are and how they died - and then work backwards from there to solve this case.

11Alive also spoke with a woman who moved there less than a week ago. Now, she’s terrified about staying.

(© 2017 WXIA)