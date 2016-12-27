WXIA
Man tased, cop injured after DUI foot chase

A man is tased and arrested after traffic stop and foot chase at Fletcher St. & Garibaldi St. in SW Atlanta early Wednesday morning.

Tiffany McCall, WXIA 5:30 AM. EST December 28, 2016

ATLANTA - A man was tased and arrested after traffic stop and foot chase at Fletcher St. & Garibaldi St. in SW Atlanta early Wednesday morning.

Police said after the officer signaled for the driver to pull over,  the suspect got out of the truck and ran behind a house. After resisting arrest, the man was tased. Emergency medical responders were called to treat the driver who was then arrested for DUI. Police said they also found a weapon inside the truck he was driving.

The arresting officer injured his leg on a fence during the foot chase. He was treated on the scene.

