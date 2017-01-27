Police: Car dispute leaves one dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta

Police lights.

ATLANTA -- Police confirm that one person is dead and another recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital after an altercation in southwest Atlanta.

Officials believe the incident, which happened in the 5000 block of Baker's Ferry Road SW, began as a dispute over a previously sold vehicle. No charges have been announced at this time and the condition of the hospitalized victim has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

