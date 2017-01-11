Police: Teen gunshot victim found outside abandoned home in Atlanta

ATLANTA -- Atlanta police said they are puzzled and concerned after a teen gunshot victim was found outside an abandoned home in southwest Atlanta.

Police responded to a call around 8 p.m. of a gunshot in the 300 block of Fairburn Road SW. They arrived to find a 14-year-old boy laying in front of a vacant house with a gunshot wound to the stomach. His father was there as well, by his side.

The victim was taken to the hospital breathing and conscious.

Police said the father was not at the scene when the shooting happened so he has been unable to provide any significant information. At this point, investigators don't have any witnesses or a suspect.

(© 2017 WXIA)