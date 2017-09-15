Swat standoff ends with suspect in custody in SW Atlanta

ATLANTA - A SWAT standoff took place at a residence located on Lee St. and Avon Ave.

According to Lt. Christian Hunt, a male is in custody after engaging Atlanta PD in a SWAT standoff for several hours. Police said the man was arguing with a woman at the home and pulled out a gun.

Police used pepper gas to gain entry into the home where the man was barricaded but no rounds were fired.

There were other people inside the home but they were evacuated outside for their safety.

No injuries were reported.

