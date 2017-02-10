Two families forced out of homes in Atlanta fire

(Photo: Gary Stilwell/WXIA)

ATLANTA -- Two families have been uprooted from their homes after a fire in a southwest Atlanta duplex.

Authorities say as many as 12 people were displaced by a blaze in the 1300 block of Campbellton Road SW. At this time, authorities have not determined the cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross Is expected to work with the victims on lodging and other needs.

This is a developing story. Check back for details as they become available.

